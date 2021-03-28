- By GF Value





The stock of Anixa Biosciences (NAS:ANIX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.06 per share and the market cap of $137.3 million, Anixa Biosciences stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Anixa Biosciences is shown in the chart below.





Anixa Biosciences Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Anixa Biosciences is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Anixa Biosciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 341.05, which is better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Anixa Biosciences is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Anixa Biosciences is strong. This is the debt and cash of Anixa Biosciences over the past years:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Anixa Biosciences has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.5 million and loss of $0.41 a share. Its operating margin of -1867.64% in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Anixa Biosciences's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Anixa Biosciences over the past years:

Story continues

Anixa Biosciences Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Anixa Biosciences is -100%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.5%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Anixa Biosciences's return on invested capital is -4228.16, and its cost of capital is 9.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Anixa Biosciences is shown below:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In closing, The stock of Anixa Biosciences (NAS:ANIX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Anixa Biosciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

