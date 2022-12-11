Ankara and Moscow disclose information about conversation between Erdogan and Putin

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, and Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, held a phone call during which they discussed the grain initiative, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the North of Syria.

This is reported by European Pravda.

As reported by the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish President’s Office was the first to inform the public about the talk between the two leaders.

Among other things, Erdoğan stated during the call that Ankara and Moscow discussed the export of additional types of produce through the grain corridor apart from those already approved. He also shared with Putin that he wishes that the war in Ukraine "ended as soon as possible."

The bilateral relations in the energy sector and the situation in the North of Syria were also discussed. Specifically, Erdoğan stated that it is important for him to terminate the activity of a Kurdish PKK/YPG forces in at least a 30 km zone near the border with Turkey in accordance with the 2019 Sochi agreements.

Later an announcement about the phone call was published on the Kremlin website. It was stated that Erdoğan and Putin continued "to share their thoughts concerning the initiative of creating a regional gas ‘hub’ in Turkey."

Without going into details, it is also stated that Putin "made an assessment of the situation in and around Ukraine."

Background: Erdoğan announced his conversation with Putin in advance and is planning to have a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, afterwards.

