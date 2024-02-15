New Ankeny annexation pushes borders past 126th Avenue. How far north will Ankeny grow?

Ankeny's boundaries will reach their northernmost point yet after state officials approved the city's latest annexation proposal over the objections of some area residents.

The state City Development Board signed off Wednesday on Ankeny's proposal to bring about 420 acres in unincorporated Polk County into the city's borders.

The area that will become part of the city of Ankeny is north of 126th Avenue and between Ankeny Boulevard/Highway 69 on the west and Delaware Avenue/Northeast 22nd Street on the east. That would place Ankeny's northern border above the southern boundary of Alleman, which has expressed reservations about its neighbor's growth.

Ankeny planning documents outline the area, which is roughly halfway between downtown Des Moines and downtown Ames, for possible low-density housing, with some medium-density housing and mixed-use development near Interstate 35. Specific development plans have yet to be announced.

Fast-growing Ankeny continues to develop to the north and the east, and area transportation officials expect the city of 70,000 ― already Iowa's sixth-largest and the Des Moines metro's most-populous suburb ― to have 120,000 residents by 2050.

Latest Ankeny annexation falls under 80/20 rule

The owners of 10 properties across 345 acres, including development firm Hope Kimberley, consented to become a part of Ankeny. The owners of the remaining 77 acres, including some farmers, did not agree. But that's just 18% of the total area, and under Iowa law, cities can annex land from owners who do not consent as long as the owners of at least 80% of the land in an area agree to join.

Known as Iowa's 80/20 rule, the provision keeps cities in line with state law that discourages irregular borders and prohibits islands of unincorporated land within city borders.

The non-consenting properties in the northern 126th Avenue annexation were included to prevent islands and ensure uniform boundaries.

Joining Ankeny boosts the properties' access to city services such as sewer, water, street maintenance and emergency response, priming it for future sale or development in a rapidly growing, in-demand area.

Landowners who are going to become a part of Ankeny against their wishes have expressed concern about the impact becoming part of Ankeny could have on their taxes, local schools, agricultural operations, ability to hunt and preferred lifestyles.

"The city is growing too big, too fast, and now it wants to overtake Alleman to the north," said Teresa Nefzger, one of the non-consenting owners, said at Wednesday's hearing. "We are just trying to preserve our way of life, and Ankeny is bowing to the wishes of big developers, and not listening to the people who are actually affected by the annexation."

Tension over Polk County annexations continues

Their complaints of Nefzger and other landowners mirror those of other rural Polk County residents who have gotten swept into city boundaries under the 80/20 rule as the suburbs of Des Moines expand, and feel officials are not giving due consideration to their wishes.

Ankeny officials emphasize that the city does not pursue annexations, but instead responds when landowners and developers request them. Agricultural use is allowed in Ankeny and there are examples of farmed, undeveloped land in the city limits.

Eric Jensen, director of community development for Ankeny, said the city, however, does not generally allow livestock, which would affect some of the annexed residents. Some livestock use could be grandfathered in. Jensen said the city is working on a new zoning ordinance specific to agricultural use that likely allow livestock on properties over a certain size.

Another impact could be city requirements that residents install a paved driveway on their large properties if they undertake certain construction work.

As for whether the city is moving too fast, Jensen said it currently has about 1,200 developable acres, while it plats and reviews an average of about 600 acres each year. Development takes time, he said.

The City Development Board unanimously approved the annexation and found it meets state requirements.

Alleman warns Ankeny to not move further north

The annexation brings Ankeny's borders right next to Alleman's boundary near Dennler Drive. Alleman, with a population of about 400, has opposed recent Ankeny annexation efforts. Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme has said continued student growth and traffic into the North Polk school district, which is based in Alleman, has strained the small city's infrastructure and resources.

The city of Alleman did not oppose this latest annexation, but does oppose Ankeny moving even further north, according to a letter from the Alleman City Council and a lawyer representing the city who spoke at the hearing.

Alleman, which does not have a sewer system, is now working on financing and building a sewer in the 134th Avenue corridor, which is north of the 126th Avenue annexed area. The planned sewer could serve the growing North Polk school district and the northern Polk County region north of 134th Avenue.

Ankeny annexing that area could hurt those plans, the letter says.

"It is our intent to work with the city of Ankeny to establish a permanent service area boundary between the two cities that respects each city's plans for growth and public investment in infrastructure," the City Council said in the letter.

Jensen said there have been conversations between Alleman and Ankeny officials, but the issue remains unresolved.

