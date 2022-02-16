Ankeny defendant in Jan. 6 attack says House Committee request for his phone records is unconstitutional

An Ankeny man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is asking the courts to block a subpoena for his phone records from the congressional committee investigating the attack.

According to Salvador Sandoval's attorneys, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking phone records from T-Mobile for his mother, Deborah's, account, which includes his phone. Deborah Sandoval also is charged in the attack.

The subpoena, dated Feb. 1, requests subscriber information as well as call and text message records for the account between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, 25 days after the attack.

T-Mobile sent Salvador Sandoval a letter informing him of the subpoena and saying the company would provide the sought-after records on Friday unless he challenged the filing in court by Wednesday.

Sandoval's attorneys did so, claiming that the subpoena is overbroad and unconstitutional.

"The Select Committee is engaged in a fishing expedition, which is constitutionally prohibited from such activity through the separation of powers," they wrote. "The zeal of the Select Committee's breadth and invasion into private matters pursuant to the subpoena is as bizarre as a banner headline in the National Enquirer."

What are the accusations against Salvador Sandoval?

Sandoval is one of seven Iowans charged to date in the attack. He and his mother were arrested in February 2021.

Both Sandovals filed motions earlier this month to transfer their cases from the District of Columbia to Iowa. They cited opinion polling to argue that it will be impossible to form an unbiased jury from D.C. residents, who take a dim view of the attack. The two also have asked for separate trials.

Previously: Details emerge on Deborah and Salvador Sandoval

The younger Sandoval faces charges including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstructing an official proceeding; disorderly conduct; entering a restricted building; and violence in a restricted building. Investigators say video shows him inside the building during the riot, where he allegedly shoved two police officers and tried to take away a shield held by a third.

Story continues

More: Here's where the cases stand against 6 Iowans charged over participating in the U.S. Capitol riot

Who else has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee?

The bipartisan House committee, which was formed in July, already has sent out scores of subpoenas seeking records or testimony from individuals and organizations investigators suspect are linked to the attack.

Recipients so far include:

Former high-level officials, such as then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Attorneys and advisers connected to the 'Stop the Steal' legal campaign to overturn the 2020 election results.

Activists who organized or financed rallies and other events preceding the riot.

Militia groups and leaders involved in the actual attack.

Social media companies on whose platforms the attack was reportedly organized.

From USA Today: Who has been subpoenaed so far by the Jan. 6 committee?

Many of those recipients, like the Sandovals, have challenged the legitimacy and legality of the committee's requests. Officials working with the committee told the Washington Post their goal is to present at least an interim report on the attack this summer.

It's not clear how many other criminal defendants in the Jan. 6 attack also may be targets of subpoenas from the committee. Bill Kutmus and Trever Hook, Salvador Sandoval's attorneys, told the Des Moines Register they believe the committee has served phone carriers with "hundreds" of similar requests for customer information.

Although Sandoval's complaint lists both him and his mother as plaintiffs, Hook said that was a legal necessity because the account subpoenaed is in her name, and that any challenge to the request for her records would come from her attorney in Washington. A call to Deborah Sandoval's attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa man challenges Jan. 6 committee subpoena for phone records