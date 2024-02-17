Ankeny doctor found guilty of sexually abusing child
Ankeny doctor found guilty of sexually abusing child
Ankeny doctor found guilty of sexually abusing child
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Skims and Le Creuset.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Why parents are banding together — and why they're so concerned about social media.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Been thinking about picking up a Roomba? Thanks to this Presidents' Day sale, you can save up to 50% on one of the popular robot vacuums!
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Save some serious cash with these 2024 Presidents’ Day Amazon deals.
An informal poll of Tesla institutional investors done by Morgan Stanley found many are bearish and expect the stock to underperform over the next six months.