Ankeny man gets 88 months for Capitol riot role, longest sentence yet for an Iowan

Salvador Sandoval shoves Metropolitan Police Officer Eddie Choi during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in a video capture shared by prosecutors in court filings. Sandoval, of Ankeny, was sentenced Aug. 7, 2023, to 88 months in federal prison.

An Ankeny man who repeatedly assaulted police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has received the longest sentence yet of any Iowan charged in connection with the riot.

Salvador Sandoval, 26, was sentenced Monday to 88 months ― more than seven years ― in federal prison. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly followed prosecutors' sentencing recommendation, far exceeding the 18 months requested by Sandoval's attorneys

Sandoval is the seventh of eight Iowans charged in the riot to be sentenced. The remaining one, Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, is scheduled for sentencing later this month.

Central Iowa mother and son charged together

Sandoval was charged along with his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines. Both traveled to Washington for the rally preceding the riot and both entered the Capitol, although according to court filings they did so separately and via different parts of the building. Deborah Sandoval, who was not charged with any violent acts, pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building and was sentenced in May to five months in prison.

Her son, however, was accused of repeatedly brawling with police officers inside the Capitol. According to prosecutors, after entering the rotunda, he and another rioter ripped a riot shield out of a police officer's hands and Sandoval then continued to shove and push at other officers, at one point nearly knocking down an officer who was trying to protect fallen rioters from being trampled.

Sandoval tried unsuccessfully to take another officer's shield, and eventually was forced out of the building after about 15 minutes inside, prosecutors said.

When the Sandovals were arrested more than a month after the riot, police found an AR-15 assault rifle Salvador Sandoval had purchased on Jan. 12.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan following a December trial in Washington convicted him of six felony charges, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting or resisting officers, as well as a number of misdemeanors.

Sentence falls within federal guideline range

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence of 6 1/2 to eight years for Sandoval, and prosecutors pushed for seven years, four months ― slightly more than midway between the two.

"Sandoval spent his time in the Capitol pushing against the police officers, battling over riot shields, and assaulting several police officers," they wrote. "His violent conduct served to incite and embolden other violent rioters around him and put officers at risk by making their protective gear and weapons accessible to the mob."

At 88 months, Sandoval's sentence is two months longer than that of the Iowan who previously had received the harshest sentence for taking part in the Capitol attack. Kyle Young of Redfield, who pleaded guilty to assaulting D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone outside the Capitol, was sentenced last year to 86 months in prison, or seven years and two months.

Defense argues Sandoval didn't seek to injure

Sandoval's attorney argued for a calculation that put Sandoval's guideline sentence between 2 and 2 1/2 years. Even that, attorney William Shipley wrote, would have been longer than necessary to address Sandoval's actions at the Capitol, and he recommended an 18-month sentence.

"Even in the moments when he lost his composure and committed the acts as found by Judge Hogan in his verdicts, his conduct was not motivated by and did not include an intent to do bodily harm or inflict any injury on the officers in question," Shipley wrote.

Prior to Monday's hearing, though, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued several rulings rejecting the defense's interpretation of the sentencing guidelines. And on Monday, she sided with prosecutors in delivering the full 88 months requested.

