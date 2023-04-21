Ankeny mom allegedly malnourished her two-year-old child, leading to hospitalization

An Ankeny woman has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after her two-year-old child was hospitalized.

Criminal complaints state Toshia Bruckner, 28, deprived her child of necessary food and supervision, and also exposed her child "to a hazard or danger." Police arrested her Wednesday and charged her with neglect of a dependent person and child endangerment causing serious injury.

When admitted to the hospital in Ankeny, the two-year-old child weighed 15 pounds and 8 ounces, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint states the child also measured at just over 2 feet 3 inches tall, which is in the 0.1% of height and weight for two-year-old children.

According to court records, the alleged abuse began in March of 2021.

A no contact order has been issued barring Bruckner from having contact with her child and any other minor under the age of 18. She left custody on pretrial release Thursday.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police arrest Ankeny woman for child endangerment causing injury