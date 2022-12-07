Ankeny police charge former youth pastor with sexual assault

Ankeny police have charged an Elkhart man identified as a former youth pastor with two counts apiece of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and supplying alcohol to a person under legal age.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, a high school junior in the 2018-19 school year said he was at pastor Caleb Toney's home when Toney, 26, sexually assaulted him. Separately, another minor reported Toney got into bed with him and sexually assaulted him, the complaint said.

The following school year, according to the complaint, a high school senior and another underage boy reported being at Toney's house when he gave them alcoholic beverages. Toney was aware they were under 21, the complaint said.

More:Former Franklin County attorney arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young relatives

The report gave only the initials of the alleged victims, and it was not clear whether the 2019-20 incident involved one of the same youths as the school year before.

It said Toney admitted to the incident in a phone call, but it did not say to whom he was speaking. In addition, the youths' schools were not identified or where Toney had been serving as a youth pastor. His LinkedIn account had been deleted and Ankeny police did not respond to a phone call seeking clarification.

More:Driver in shooting that killed 14-year-old gets deferred judgment

Toney, who could not be reached for comment, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Monday and released Tuesday, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in Polk County court on Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former youth pastor charged with sexual assualt by Ankeny police