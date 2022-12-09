Ankeny Police Department debuts new K-9 officer, the first of its kind for an Iowa city

The Ankeny Police Department has a unique new tool that could be a major boost for law enforcement investigating sex crimes.

Officials at a news conference Thursday introduced Sandy, a three-year-old Lab and golden retriever mix, as the department's new electronic storage device K-9. Sandy is trained to detect triphenylphosphine, a chemical in electronic devices, during searches for things like computers, hard drives, SD cards or phones in cases involving child exploitation, child pornography and human trafficking.

Sandy also is a comfort dog and has been trained in de-escalation and workplace therapy, and will work with victims who are disclosing sensitive information. Her partner is Detective Kris Lindell and she lives at Lindell's home with two other dogs.

The Ankeny Police Department introduced Sandy, a 3-year-old electronic storage device detection K-9, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022., at the Ankeny Police Department. Sandy, who will help service agencies in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking, will be handled by Ankeny Detective Kris Lindell.

Ankeny is the first city in Iowa to have an electronic storage device K-9. The state of Iowa has three.

Sgt. Corey Schneden, spokesperson for the police department, said internet sex crimes, like trafficking and child pornography, are on the rise in Iowa. This year, the Ankeny Police Department has investigated about 100 sexually-motivated offenses, including 12 tips about internet crime and two human trafficking cases.

The department decided to apply for a grant to cover a new K-9 due to the rising number of cases, he said.

"These cases are very complex and require hours of meticulous work by officers and the detectives who investigate," Schneden said. "Investigations into these cases take a physical and emotional toll on victims and their families and those who investigate these crimes."

The Ankeny City Council recently approved an agreement with Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-trafficking organization, for the electronic storage K-9. Operation Underground Railroad covers the cost of food, veterinary expenses, gear and training through anonymous donations.

Sandy spent two years at an Indiana prison as part of a program in which inmates train dogs to work with people with disabilities. She was then trained as an electronic storage K-9 at Jordan Detection K9 for four months and spent two weeks training with Lindell in Indiana.

Sandy already has been involved in search warrants in Ankeny. Lindell said Sandy cuts down the time it takes to find hidden devices.

Lindell said Sandy also is a great asset as she brings a calming presence to police department employees and community members at events.

"Who can complain about bringing their dog to work?" she said.

Schneden said the Ankeny Police Department is willing to work with other agencies in need of an electronic storage dog. He said the priority will be cases of child exploitation, child pornography and human trafficking, but other cases that involve electronic evidence would also be considered.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

