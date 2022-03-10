Ankeny police searching for teen who left home Tuesday

Ankeny Police Department Officers are searching for a child last seen on Tuesday.

Daphne Perez, 15, of Ankeny, left home on Tuesday and has not been seen since, according to a news release. Perez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall,weighs 110 pounds and has long brown hair, according to police. She may be wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and stocking cap.

Detectives think she is in the Des Moines area, according to the release.

Anyone with information about where Perez is should call Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333 extension No. 5, according to the release.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny police searching for missing teen