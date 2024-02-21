Ankeny teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student, school officials say

An Ankeny middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday morning for an inappropriate relationship with a student and is facing several charges, officials said.

Ankeny Community School District sent out a statement to parents on Wednesday morning that a teacher from Northview Middle School was arrested on criminal charges. The statement did not identify the teacher or the nature of the charges.

“In any misconduct allegation, we are shocked and disappointed when the highest standards of education are not met, and the critical work of educating students is undermined,” officials said in the statement.

The investigation began when a district employee alerted the Ankeny Police Department about allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Rachel Elizabeth Whiteside, who was a teacher and a coach, and a former student that began in 2015, the police department said in a statement.

The relationship had continued for several years and was recently reported to school officials by the victim, authorities said.

Inmate records from the Polk County Jail show that Whiteside, who is listed as a math teacher on Ankeny Community School District’s website, was booked Wednesday morning in the Polk County Jail.

Authorities determined after an investigation that Whiteside was engaging in sexual conduct with the victim while she was a student at the school district between 2015 and 2018, authorities said.

Whiteside turned herself in on Wednesday morning at the Ankeny Police Department and was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Whiteside is facing multiple charges including sexual abuse, four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, and lascivious conduct with a minor.

The former student accused Whiteside of grooming her and carrying on a multi-year sexual relationship that started when she was 14 years old, according to an application for a search warrant. The relationship continued until the victim was 23 and included instances of sexual intercourse in Whiteside's classroom, according to the allegation the victim submitted to the school district.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student