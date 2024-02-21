Ankeny teacher charged with sex abuse after inappropriate relationship with former student
Ankeny teacher charged with sex abuse after inappropriate relationship with former student
Ankeny teacher charged with sex abuse after inappropriate relationship with former student
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Are federal or private loans better for college? In most cases, federal loans should be the first choice.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
Microsoft has now confirmed all four games that it's bringing to Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation. Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 on March 19 and Sea of Thieves will land on Sony's console on April 30.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Borrowers whose original balance was $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years get relief.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
Pentiment, a former Xbox console exclusive, is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 (that's tomorrow, fact fans). Fellow Xbox title Grounded is also
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
A spam attack that impacted the open source X rival Mastodon, Misskey and other apps highlights how the decentralized social web, also known as the fediverse, is open to abuse. Over the past several days, attackers have targeted smaller Mastodon servers, taking advantage of open registrations to automate the creation of spam accounts. Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko confirmed the attack in a post over the weekend, adding that Mastodon server administrators should switch over registration to approval mode and block disposal email providers to help combat the problem.
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Things got ugly fast on Monday night in San Antonio.
This week's news includes a BMW security lapse that exposed sensitive information, blowback from a federal agency over an anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad and a new federal investigation into Fisker. It's safe to say that Chinese EV automakers and Tesla are top of mind; and in the view of Ford execs, a low-cost EV and cutting-edge software are the best ways to thwart those threats. The company's EV skunkworks project, which recently came to light, is charged with that task.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."