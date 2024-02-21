Ankeny teacher charged with sex abuse after inappropriate relationship with former student

TechCrunch

A spam attack that impacted the open source X rival Mastodon, Misskey and other apps highlights how the decentralized social web, also known as the fediverse, is open to abuse. Over the past several days, attackers have targeted smaller Mastodon servers, taking advantage of open registrations to automate the creation of spam accounts. Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko confirmed the attack in a post over the weekend, adding that Mastodon server administrators should switch over registration to approval mode and block disposal email providers to help combat the problem.