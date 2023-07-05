Ankeny teenager wanted for first-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old

An Iowa police department is looking for an 18-year-old from Ankeny who they believe shot and killed a 15-year-old on Independence Day.

Police responded to calls about someone being shot near South 15th Street and Fourth Avenue South in Fort Dodge on Tuesday at about 9:44 p.m., according to a news release. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life saving efforts but he died at the scene, according to the release.

On Wednesday, the Fort Dodge Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Ankeny resident Jamarrion James Davis, also known as J.J., for first-degree murder. Davis has not been located by police and "should be considered armed and dangerous," the department wrote in a news release.

Davis is 5'8" and 115 pounds. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for anyone with information that leads to his arrest.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny teen accused of killing 15-year-old on July 4th in Fort Dodge