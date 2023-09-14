Ankeny woman sentenced to probation after 2-year-old hospitalized with malnutrition

An Ankeny woman whose 2-year-old child was hospitalized with "severe malnutrition" has been sentenced to probation.

Toshia Bruckner, 28, was charged in April with child endangerment and neglect of a dependent person. According to court filings, Bruckner's child was admitted for extended hospitalization at Blank Children's Hospital weighing only 15.5 lbs, putting the infant in the bottom 0.1% of children in that age range.

Court records show Bruckner pleaded guilty to both charges in July, in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. On Wednesday, she was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Farrell to five years of probation in lieu of a 15-year suspended prison term.

She also was fined nearly $1,400, and ordered to take parenting classes, among other terms of her probation.

It's not clear from court records what the current status is of Bruckner's child. A no-contact order between Bruckner and the infant is in place until 2028, court records show.

A county attorney's office spokesperson declined to comment on the status of Bruckner's parental rights, citing state confidentiality law.

Bruckner's attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa mother gets probation for child neglect in starving toddler case