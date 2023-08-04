Ankeny YouTube star settles lawsuit over uncontrolled burn, charges dismissed

An Ankeny sportsman and social media influencer is no longer facing charges over an out-of-control "controlled burn" after settling a lawsuit with his neighbors.

Josh Bowmar was charged with reckless use of a firearm or explosive in Clarke County after the April 10, 2022, blaze destroyed his neighbor's cabin. In their separate civil suit, Brian and Susan Crites say Bowmar started the fire "despite extremely strong winds and dry conditions,” and did not inform them of the damage to their adjacent property.

Three days after the first fire got out of hand, Bowmar posted a video on YouTube depicting him accidentally lighting his pickup truck on fire after starting another controlled burn.

Now prosecutors have dismissed their case against him. Clarke County Attorney Adam Ramsey wrote in court filings that "this case was handled in civil court" and declined to continue the criminal case "in the furtherance of justice."

A lawyer for the Crites confirmed they have settled their dispute with Bowmar. The settlement has not been disclosed.

"The cabin fire at the Crites’ farm was an unfortunate event, and a reminder to everyone of the importance of fire safety, especially with how dry and unpredictable the weather has been the past several years in Iowa," attorney Dustin Mueller said in an email. "The Crites family and Mr. Bowmar did recently reach a satisfactory resolution of the civil claims involving the cabin fire. The Crites family looks forward to moving on from this chapter of their lives."

An attorney for Bowmar did not respond to a request for comment.

Who are the Bowmars?

Bowmar and his wife, Sarah, operate a popular YouTube channel about hunting and fitness. They're avid hunters and sell archery equipment under the name Bowmar Archery.

The two also own Bowmar Nutrition, an Ankeny-based nutritional supplement company. According to the company's website, the two met in 2014 while both competing in a bodybuilding competition. The couple also have published a book and for a time collaborated on a podcast.

Other legal challenges

The damage to the Crites' cabin is only one of several legal challenges the Bowmars have recently faced.

Both Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to probation in January after pleading guilty to breaking federal wildlife protection laws.

The two were among dozens of defendants accused of poaching during hunting tours guided by a Nebraska outfitter who, according to prosecutors, used illegal bait traps to attract deer. They were ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in fines and restitution and forfeit $44,000 worth of property.

A 2021 lawsuit alleged an Ankeny company defrauded consumers by overstating the amount of protein contained in their snack bars, fortified powders and other products.

The couple's supplement company, Bowmar Nutrition, was sued in 2021 by consumers alleging the company's products contained substantially less protein than advertised. Court records show that case was dismissed, possibly due to a settlement, in January, several weeks after the Bowmars' federal sentencing.

A 2016 video showing Josh Bowmar impaling a bear with a spear while hunting in Canada did not lead to criminal charges, but led the province of Albert in 2018 to ban spear hunting, according to Canadian news outlet Global News.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny YouTuber Josh Bowmar's uncontrolled burn charges dismissed