Anker’s $60 true wireless earbuds are now down to just $42 on Amazon

Earlier this week, we told you about a sale that slashed the excellent Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds by Anker from $60 down to $45. That’s a phenomenal price for cord-free earbuds that offer impressive sound quality, a comfortable fit, and solid battery life. If you missed our earlier coverage though, it turns out you’re in luck because Amazon just sweetened the deal even more. There’s now a $3 coupon you can clip in addition to the $15 discount, dropping the final price all the way down to $41.99. Don’t miss out!
Here are the highlights from the product page:
Related Stories:
If your TV isn't mounted on a wall, check out Sony's discounted sound base instead of a sound bar
The Contigo travel mugs everyone loves are somehow down to $12.75 each right now
The best-selling Wi-Fi extender on Amazon is back down to $16.99
- Breathtaking Sound: Exceptional clarity delivered via Graphene drivers with deep, resonant bass.
- Smaller And Lighter: Incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears.
- 12-Hour Playtime: Get 3. 5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 9 extra hours in the compact charging case.
- Ultra-Fast Pairing: Push and Go Technology simplifies the setup process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup.
- IPX5 Protection: Resists liquids for workouts in the sun or songs in the rain.
BGR Top Deals:
- Check out this $30 pro controller instead of the $70 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
- The Nintendo Switch’s biggest design flaw can be fixed with this $10 accessory
Trending Right Now:
- New renders show Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design from every angle
- This is what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like
- It sure looks like the Pixel 4 is getting an exciting redesign