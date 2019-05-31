Anker’s $60 true wireless earbuds are now down to just $42 on Amazon

Earlier this week, we told you about a sale that slashed the excellent Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds by Anker from $60 down to $45. That’s a phenomenal price for cord-free earbuds that offer impressive sound quality, a comfortable fit, and solid battery life. If you missed our earlier coverage though, it turns out you’re in luck because Amazon just sweetened the deal even more. There’s now a $3 coupon you can clip in addition to the $15 discount, dropping the final price all the way down to $41.99. Don’t miss out!

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Breathtaking Sound: Exceptional clarity delivered via Graphene drivers with deep, resonant bass.

Smaller And Lighter: Incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears.

12-Hour Playtime: Get 3. 5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 9 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Ultra-Fast Pairing: Push and Go Technology simplifies the setup process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup.

IPX5 Protection: Resists liquids for workouts in the sun or songs in the rain.

