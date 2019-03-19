Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad is still down to just $13.29 on Amazon

Whether you have an iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or any modern Android phone that supports wireless charging, this deal is for you. Amazon is offering the Anker 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad right now for just $13.29 after you clip the 5% coupon on the product page. This wireless charger is made by Anker so you know the quality and performance are as good as it gets. It also retails for $24, so you know this is a killer deal. So what are you waiting for!?

Here are the highlights from the product page:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Non-Slip, Yes Slim: A slimline profile provides an aesthetically pleasing complement to your desk, while the TPU surface prevents slipping and sliding.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Metal attachments or cards may interfere with charging.

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.(no AC Adapter)

