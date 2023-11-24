Anker Black Friday 2023: Get up to 60 percent off portable chargers, cables, surge protectors and more

We consistently recommend Anker's charging devices and accessories for a good reason: they perform really well. Now, Anker is running a Black Friday sale on Amazon with many of its best products heavily discounted, like the 60 percent price cut on its USB-C to HDMI Adapter. Anker Black Friday deals cover portable chargers, cords, wall plugs, surge protectors and basically every item needed to keep your devices functioning. Without further ado, here are some of the best Anker products discounted for Black Friday.

Anker Magnetic Power Bank

Anker's 20W Magnetic Power Bank provides up to 22 hours of extra battery life for the iPhone 12, 13, 14 and 15. It's compatible with MagSafe and has a 10N magnetic force, stronger than the initial MagSafe charger. Its grip makes it super easy to use your iPhone as usual while still giving it a boost. Get the magnetic power bank in Black, White, Purple or Pink — all for the same price.

Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger

This 100W Anker Prime USB-C Charger is great to have near your desk or bedside table when you want to juice up multiple devices. It comes with one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, with 100W of power evenly distributed when you use two of them (though using all three will still produce a fast charge). It's compatible with every iPhone since the iPhone 12, along with recent MacBooks, Galaxy Tabs, the HP Chromebook 14 and more.

Anker 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub

MacBooks are great, but their lack of an HDMI port can sometimes be frustrating. Anker's 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub solves that problem (and with a 4K display) while giving you plenty of extra ports along with it. The device has two HDMI ports, a USB-C port to connect your laptop, a USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, an Ethernet port, a 100W max PD-IN port, an SD card slot and a microSD card slot.

Anker iPhone Fast Charging Cable 2-pack

One charging cable is enough in theory, but it always leads to instant regret the moment you realize it's still at work or even all the way downstairs. Anker's iPhone Fast Charging Cable 2-pack is nearly half off, making it an easy decision to spring for the extra. The 10-foot-long braided cables can charge an iPhone 14 Pro to 50 percent in 30 minutes (if you have a compatible plug, of course). Either way, their length and overall high-speed charges make them a good option to pick up.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W

Anker's 200W Prime Power Bank is the one to buy if you want super fast charging in a compact device. It comes with one USB-A 200W port and two USB-C 100W ports. The included 100W charging base brings the power bank back up to full charge in just an hour and 15 minutes.

Surge Protector Power Strip

The last thing you want for your nice gaming desktop or console (besides getting very wet) is for it to face a power surge. For $22, Anker's 12-outlet Surge Protector Power Strip gives you peace of mind that all your devices and game progress are protected.

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station

Are you already dreaming about warmer weather and beautiful camping excursions? If you need a new portable power station for that adventure, now is the time to get it. Anker's SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station is half off, bringing it from $1,400 to $700. It's still quite a chunk of change, but it's a steal in comparison. It can recharge to 80 percent in just one hour, checks its temperature up to 100 times every second and has a five-year warranty. Plus, it comes with car, AC and solar charging cables.

Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Foldable USB-C Connector

Portable chargers are great, but it's easy to forget to pack a cord to go along with them. Anker's Nano Power Bank solves that problem with a foldable USB-C connector built right into it. You can charge the new iPhone 15, any Samsung device, the iPad Pro or Air and more with 22.5W of power. The classic Black and Shell White models are down to $21, and colors like Sprout Green and Ice Lake Blue only cost a couple dollars more.

