Anker charging accessories get discounts up to 57% from Prime Day deals

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is discounting many of Anker's best accessories. So if you're in the market for cables, portable chargers or power adapters, you can get a those devices for a lot less money right now. While most of these deals are just for Prime members, one or two are open to anyone. One notable deal is on the new Nano power bank with a built-in USB-C connector. Now that the iPhone 15 has USB-C charging, you can handle iPhone charging with the same accessories Android phones use. We've tested and recommended Anker products in plenty of our buying guides as they tend to be reliable, well-designed and reasonably priced buys. Here's the best of what's on offer for Anker's Prime Day sale.

Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C

Anker's Nano Power Bank comes with either a built-in USB-C connector, for iPhone 15 and Android phones or a built-in Lightning connector for iPhone 14 and earlier. They're both on sale for Prime Day, but only for Prime Members. You'll save 38 percent on the Lightning version and 25 percent on the USB-C version. Both will give your phone a partial charge whenever you need it.

Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger

The Prime 67W USB-C Charger comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A and it's 37 percent off, bringing its price from $60 to $38. Though keep in mind, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sale.

Anker X Transformers USB-C 65W Charger, 735

The Anker 65W USB-C Charger 735 is 20 percent off right now for Prime members. We named this the best 65W fast charger you can buy after putting it through a slew of tests on five different devices. Of course, we didn't test the one branded with the Transformers, but that can only make it faster, right?

Anker Lightning Cable (3-pack)

If you're still rocking an iPhone 12, 13 or 14 and your cords are breaking at the seams, pick up Anker's lightning cable three-pack for 20 percent off, dropping from $25 to $20.

Anker 765 USB C to USB C Cable

One of the best deals in the sale comes courtesy of Anker's fast charging 765 USB-C to USB-C cable, which is down from $35 to $15 — a 57 percent discount for Prime members. It's compatible with the new iPhone 15 models, along with the MacBook Pro 2021, iPad Pro, iPad Air 4th and Samsung's Galaxy S23+ and Ultra.

Other notable deals

Then there's Anker's portable chargers currently on sale for every time you stay out later than expected or drain your battery playing games. The Prime 20K Power Bank is down to $22.40 from $28 and can juice up an iPhone 12 halfway in 30 minutes using USB and USB-C chargers. For $30 (down from $60), you can pick up Anker's Magnetic Portable Charger 5K for wireless charging. Plus, the Prime Power Bank with 200W Output and a smart display has fallen from $130 to $90 for Prime Day — giving you high-speed charging with enough money left over to buy quality cables.

If you're a Prime Member, you can also save on our pick for the best budget wireless charging stand, Anker's 313 Wireless Charger. Don't expect fast charging here — this tops out at 10W (and just 5W for iPhones). But you can position your phone in landscape orientation to take advantage of StandBy mode on iPhones.

