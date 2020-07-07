Anker Launches New 2K Security Camera with eufyCam 2 Pro

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today launched the eufyCam 2 Pro, a new security camera under Anker's eufy Security brand that features 2K resolution and free local video storage. The eufyCam 2 Pro is available exclusively at Best Buy and on BestBuy.com starting at $149.99.

The eufyCam 2 Pro features a big improvement in image quality, pumping its resolution to 2K for a crisp and sharp image on all video recordings. It is compatible with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

The eufyCam 2 Pro carries over key features from previous iterations of the eufyCam including the signature 365-day battery life, improved on-device human detection software, and the user-friendly interface that the eufy Security app provides.

The eufyCam 2 Pro is available now at Best Buy and BestBuy.com starting at $149.99 for a single camera and $349.99 for a bundle of a home base and two cameras.

eufyCam 2 Pro Product Specifications:

Battery Life: 12 months

On-device Human Detection

Night Vision: Infrared & Color

Two-Way Audio

Customizable App Notifications

Field of View: 140°

Works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

Pricing:

About eufy

Eufy is a smart home brand by Anker Innovations. Eufy was founded in 2016 with the objective of bringing the latest smart home technology and home security devices to households across the country at attainable prices. Find more about eufy appliances and home security systems at www.eufylife.com.

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at www.anker.com .

Media Contact: pr@anker.com

