Anker’s Lumos smart bulbs don’t need a hub, and they’re down to $12 each today

If you’re looking to add smarts and Wi-Fi connectivity to the lighting in or around your home and you don’t already have a Philips Hue setup, there’s another option that will cost you much less per bulb — and you don’t even have to buy a hub like you do with Philips Hue. It’s the Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon for just $11.99. This great smart light bulb can do just about anything a comparable Philips Hue bulb can do, but without the $60 hub. It even works with Alexa!

Here are the key details from the product page:

Comfortable Lighting: Use the EufyHome app to dim or brighten to your ideal illumination. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)

VVoice-Controlled: Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means turning on and dimming the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa devices sold separately.)

IAccess From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.4 and above or iOS 8.0 and above devices required. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only).

Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you’re out.

What You Get: Lumos Smart Bulb – Dimmable White (2.36 x 2.36 x 4.2in), User Manual, Happy Card and our worry-free 18-month warranty.

