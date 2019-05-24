Anker’s most powerful robot vacuum is down to its lowest price

Everyone knows how awesome robot vacuums are. And everyone knows how great and affordable Anker products are. So it goes without saying that a robot vacuum is going to be both awesome and affordable — especially when it’s on sale at the lowest price ever. Clip the $20 coupon on the Eufy RoboVac 30C Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Anker, and then use the promo code CLEAN555 at checkout. That’ll slash the price of this $300 robot vacuum to just $209.99, which is an absolute steal!

Here are some highlights from the product description:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85″ body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

What You Get: RoboVac 30C, 13.2 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

