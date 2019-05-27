Anker’s popular $240 RoboVac 12 robot vacuum is down to $168, today only

Maren Estrada

Anker’s most popular robot vacuum model ever might be the Eufy RoboVac 11, and the slimmer RoboVac 11s version follows closely behind. But there’s a new an improved version of Anker’s best-selling robot vacuum, and it just dropped to its lowest price ever. A big Amazon Gold Box sale slashes the $240 Eufy RoboVac 12 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner to just $167.99, which is an incredible value. The price is only good on Monday though, so hurry up!

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

  • Cleans Where Others Can’t: The slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see.
  • BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 12, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

