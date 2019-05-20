Anker’s true wireless earbuds fix everything wrong with the other brands’, and they’re down to $45 today

Maren Estrada

The Soundcore Liberty Neo Truly-Wireless Earbuds by Anker are a tremendous value at their full retail price of $65, especially when you consider the fact that they improve upon Apple’s $159 AirPods in every conceivable way. The graphene drivers produce better sound and deeper bass, the silicone tips fit better in your ears, and the IPX5 rating provides better water-resistance. They’re among the best cord-free earbuds we’ve ever tested in this price range, and they just dropped to an all-time low of $44.99! Definitely pick up a pair before this excellent deal is done.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

  • Breathtaking Sound: Exceptional clarity delivered via Graphene drivers with deep, resonant bass.
  • Smaller & Lighter: Each bud weighs only 0.2 oz for incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears.
  • 12-Hour Playtime: Get 3.5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 9 extra hours in the compact charging case.
  • Ultra-Fast Pairing: Push and Go Technology simplifies the setup: process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup.
  • IPX5 Protection: Resists liquids for workouts in the sun or songs in the rain.
  • Hand-Free Calls: A built-in microphone ensures easy on-the-go phone calls.

