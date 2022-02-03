Anming Hu, professor falsely accused of espionage, reinstated by University of Tennessee

More than two years after he was falsely accused of espionage by the U.S. government, Anming Hu is back on the payroll at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The nanotechnology expert returned to UT this week with tenure, Hu's lawyer Phil Lomonaco confirmed to Knox News. He received $300,000 worth of funding to restart his research program and has been provided similar lab space.

Hu was prosecuted on fraud charges related to his interactions with a China-based university after the FBI's espionage case against him fell apart. UT fired him as he fell under what turned out to be an unfounded suspicion of espionage, and has been fighting to get his job back since a federal judge threw out fraud charges against him in September 2021.

Hu was prosecuted twice by the U.S. Department of Justice. The trial revealed UT administrators concealed the federal investigation from Hu, cooperated with authorities who arrested him, suspended him without pay and fired him shortly after.

"Instead of working for the advancement of scientific research, I was left to fight for my innocence against this unjust prosecution which destroyed my career, my reputation, (and) ruined my life and the lives of my family," Hu said during a webinar hosted by the Asian American Scholar Forum in December.

"I, like many other scientists of Asian descent, (was) closely surveilled, subjected to their malicious investigations and wrongfully prosecuted under the Department of Justice China Initiative."

The China Initiative was a Trump administration effort to ferret out espionage on behalf of China by academics in America, and has been sharply criticized by university faculties and Asian American advocates for racially profiling Asian academics and ensnaring innocent researchers in damaging investigations.

Shortly after his acquittal, the university offered to reinstate Hu. But Hu, who lost his career and was separated from his family during the investigation and failed prosecution, demanded assurances before he returned.

"It's something that never should have happened in the first place, but since it did, you know, we don't totally believe that he's been made completely whole," said Phil Lomonaco, Hu's attorney. "But getting his employment back was important to him."

How we got here

Hu's acquittal was the first public defeat of former President Donald Trump’s China Initiative, the Justice Department program started in 2018 to expose Chinese spies operating in America.

The FBI falsely accused Hu, born in China, of defrauding NASA by hiding part-time work for the Beijing University of Technology.

In 2018, federal agents started meeting with Hu's bosses. It's unclear who at UT authorized the meetings. UT President Randy Boyd assumed his role in November 2018, first in an interim capacity, and Donde Plowman became chancellor in July 2019.

In February 2020, Hu was indicted on three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. A jury deadlocked after two days of deliberation in June.

“The most thing I felt was anger after it because it was so close,” Wendy Chandler, one of the jurors who deadlocked, said in the Asian American Scholars Forum webinar. “Dr. Hu was so close to being found guilty. It was just two of us, and it wasn’t fair.”

In August, the Justice Department attempted to try him again on different fraud charges. A federal judge rejected the retrial and acquitted Hu.

There has been growing pressure on the Biden administration to abolish the China Initiative. But in December, Harvard University Charles Lieber was found guilty of hiding ties to China's Thousand Talents Plan.

