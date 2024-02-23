Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids among America's top 10 most peaceful places, according to study

Two cities in Michigan made the top 10 in a list of most peaceful places in the United States.

The "25 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S." list was released by Insider Monkey, a finance website that provides information on insider trading and hedge fund data. The group found the most peaceful cities by determining the noise level in each one and the access to nearby outdoors.

Each city was given an average noise level ranked in decibels and access to outdoor space score to determine the rankings.

Arthur Keshet, 5, of Burns Park, and Jamie Keshet, of Austin, Texas enjoy a moment in the shade during the opening day of the Ann Arbor Art Fair in Ann Arbor on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The 3-day fair features almost 1,000 artists and draws in close to half a million attendees each year.

Most peaceful cities in Michigan

According to the study, Michigan had two peaceful cities: Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Ann Arbor ranked No. 3; it had a noise level of 39.13 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 92%. The list mentions the city's outdoorsy life and tightly knit community.

Grand Rapids ranked No. 6 on the list, beating out Daytona Beach, Florida. The list says the city has a noise level of 39.65 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 77%. It cites the walkability of the city and access to green and quiet suburbs.

Ten most peaceful places to live in the United States

Fort Collins, Colorado topped the list as the most peaceful city in the country with a noise level of 38.03 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 73%.

Fort Collins, Colorado Boulder, Colorado Ann Arbor, Michigan Lancaster, Pennsylvania Green Bay, Wisconsin Grand Rapids, Michigan Daytona Beach, Florida Reading, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Hartford, Connecticut

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids among 'most peaceful places' in the US