Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids among America's top 10 most peaceful places, according to study
Two cities in Michigan made the top 10 in a list of most peaceful places in the United States.
The "25 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S." list was released by Insider Monkey, a finance website that provides information on insider trading and hedge fund data. The group found the most peaceful cities by determining the noise level in each one and the access to nearby outdoors.
Each city was given an average noise level ranked in decibels and access to outdoor space score to determine the rankings.
Most peaceful cities in Michigan
According to the study, Michigan had two peaceful cities: Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.
Ann Arbor ranked No. 3; it had a noise level of 39.13 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 92%. The list mentions the city's outdoorsy life and tightly knit community.
Grand Rapids ranked No. 6 on the list, beating out Daytona Beach, Florida. The list says the city has a noise level of 39.65 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 77%. It cites the walkability of the city and access to green and quiet suburbs.
Ten most peaceful places to live in the United States
Fort Collins, Colorado topped the list as the most peaceful city in the country with a noise level of 38.03 decibels and an access to outdoor score of 73%.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Daytona Beach, Florida
Reading, Pennsylvania
Tampa, Florida
Hartford, Connecticut
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids among 'most peaceful places' in the US