Ann Arbor man, 23, faces charges after alleged contact with girl, 15

Jul. 31—A sting operation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of an Ann Arbor man after a parent alleged he had inappropriate contact with a teen.

Wayne County deputies arrested Alec Christian Stubbs, 23, of Ann Arbor when he allegedly attempted to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Stubbs texted with an undercover officer posing as the teen over a two-week period, requesting photos and sexual favors in exchange for marijuana.

Stubbs was taken into custody Monday at a Wayne County park, police said, with marijuana and condoms in his possession. He was video-arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court on charges of accosting for immoral purposes.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington says officers are investigating whether Stubbs may have targeted other minors in the area.

He urges parents to monitor their children's social media access for potential threats.