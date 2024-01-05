Ann Arbor: Parking, overcrowding plans in place for Michigan football championship game

Ann Arbor is warning fans against overcrowding, imposing parking restrictions and adding staff as the city prepares for Monday's National Football Championship game, when the Michigan Wolverines meet the Washington Huskies.

Fans are expected to descend on the city for watch parties and other festivities. The city said Friday it will be ready with additional police, fire and emergency management staff on duty for game day.

According to the city, fire inspectors will conduct occupancy investigations to prevent overcrowding. The city is also imposing parking restrictions for portions of downtown. The restrictions take effect at 6 a.m. Monday and run through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The restricted areas include: South University Avenue between East University Avenue and Forest Avenue; Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street; East Liberty between Thompson and State streets; and Maynard Street between East Liberty and East Williams streets.

According to the city, large crowds provide convenient cover for suspicious behavior and fans are encouraged to report someone who may be taking photos of entryways and exits. They are warned against touching strange objects and to identify emergency exits in bars and restaurants; dress for the weather; and designate a sober driver.

