Ann Arbor Spring Donation Drive + Hiring Plymouth-Canton Professionals

A morning rain or snow shower. High: 41 Low: 31.

It's almost time to hunt mysterious morel mushrooms. A 5-time champ offers tips to find them. (Hometown Life) Hiring Plymouth-Canton Area's Top-Rated Home Professionals Has Never Been Easier. (Patch) Fauci warns COVID-19 cases likely to surge in the fall. (WXYZ) Michigan Medicine, Food Gatherers spring donation drive ends Sunday. (WDIV ClickOnDetroit)

Tonquish Creek Cleanup - Charter Township of Plymouth (8:30 AM)

Easter Bunny Breakfast - City of Canton - Community & Special Events (9:00 AM)

Easter Jamboree - City of Canton - Community & Special Events (11:00 AM)

Canton Charter Academy: "Kinder Parent Information Night for 2022-2023 parents was held in the gym in person after a long time, yesterday! The parents had the opportunity to meet the teachers. It was an informational and fun night for all!" (Facebook)

Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy: "Congratulations to the following students who are being recognized for their outstanding submissions in the 2021-2022 Moral Focus Contest! We are so proud of them!Amoha, 2nd Place in 6th-8th Grade Writing Division Vihaan, 5th Place ..." (Facebook)

Plymouth District Library: "Stop by the Plymouth District Library this month and check out the display of beautiful artistry, handmade by members of the Mill Race Basket Guild." (Facebook)

Downtown Plymouth Michigan: "Looking to move to DTP? Check out the latest available properties within the Downtown Plymouth business district. https://downtownplymouth.org/DocumentCenter/View/2464/Avaliable-Properties-April-2022" (Facebook)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar on 4/18 & 4/19 (April 18)

