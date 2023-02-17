Ann Coulter to GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley: ‘Go back to your own country’

[Source]

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter made a series of racist remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an appearance on “The Mark Simone Show” this week.

Born in South Carolina to Indian immigrant parents, Haley served as South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017 before being appointed as the 29th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump. She launched her campaign for the Republican presidential candidacy earlier this week, making her the first opponent to officially run against Trump for the Republican nomination.

In the podcast from Wednesday, Coulter called Haley a “bimbo” and a “preposterous creature,” and made several comments directed at Haley’s Indian heritage.

But her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history. What's with the worshiping of the cows? They're all starving over there and they're worshiping cows? Do you know they have a rat temple where they worship? Rats? Hey babycakes, why don't you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?

Coulter continued by criticizing Haley’s decision to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Statehouse following the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

As she made her final remarks, Coulter appeared to conflate Native Americans and Indian Americans.

“I’m a descendant of Union soldiers. It’s my history. This is my country,” she said. “I'm not an American Indian and I don't like them taking down all the monuments.”

She added that football teams were named after “American Indians” out of admiration for their courage and said, “But even if I'm not an American Indian, I respect them. I respect the history that is part of my country's history.

Coulter concluded by saying that Haley is “bad on immigration.”

Haley has not responded to Coulter's comments as of press time.

