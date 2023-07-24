Ann Gotlib's father dies, 40 years after she disappeared in Louisville's greatest mystery

Forty years after his 12-year-old daughter disappeared from Bashford Manor Mall, presumably abducted and never to be seen again, Anatoly Gotlib died Saturday, according to a death notice issued by The Temple. He was 94.

His daughter vanished on her first day of summer vacation in 1983. Her bicycle was found leaning against a wall of the Bacon’s department store.

Her body was never found, and no one was ever charged with her abduction. The case became known as Louisville’s greatest mystery.

Her disappearance was one of the first to put a national spotlight on missing children. FBI and the old Jefferson County Police Department checked sightings and reports from Oregon to Florida. The case in part prompted Congress to pass the Missing Children's Assistance Act, which helped establish the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a national clearinghouse for information.

Facing increasing repression in the Soviet Union, Anatoly, an engineer, his wife Ludmilla, and Ann, who were Jewish, emigrated to the United States in 1980 and settled in Louisville.

Ludmilla, his wife of 53 years survives him, as does a son Jacob, who was born the year after Ann vanished.

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, in 1938, Anatoly and his family fled to Siberia for several months in 1941 when the Nazis invaded. He studied engineering at Kiev Polytechnic and married Ludmilla in 1970. Ann was born the next year.

Anatoly was working in the U.S. for Bechtel Petroleum, a subsidiary of the Bechtel Group, the giant construction and engineering company that was reported to have ties with the CIA, prompting speculation that the Soviets might be behind her disappearance.

The Gotlibs scoffed at that explanation, saying if Anatoly knew any Soviet secrets the family would never had been allowed to emigrate.

In another twist, Ann was reading a novel about a boy’s disappearance, "Still Missing," when she disappeared, prompting suggestions she may have run away. But her parents said she had never run away before and detectives said it was implausible that a 12-year-old girl could have covered her tracks so long.

In 1993, when Ann had been missing 10 years, police opened their file to The Courier Journal and it showed that at first investigator had focused on the wrong man, a 42-year-old Nicholasville resident who had been treated for a sexual-impulse disorder five years earlier and was charged with abducting and molesting a 15-year-old girl the same day Ann disappeared. But he turned out to have an airtight alibi.

In a published story about the investigation, The Courier Journal pointed to another man, Gregory Oakley, as the most likely suspect.

Oakley, 41, lived a block north of the Gotlibs' apartment. He had lost his veterinarian's license in Alabama when he was convicted of assaulting two girls, 12 and 14, and injecting them with powerful narcotics. One of the girls nearly died. Unaware of his record, the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Louisville had hired Oakley in 1982 to inspect meat and poultry.

And as a USDA inspector, he carried a badge and had access to slaughterhouses, where a body could be disposed of. Bank records showed that a couple of hours before Ann disappeared, Oakley was at the Liberty National Bank branch in Bashford Manor Mall. A polygraph examiner concluded that Oakley was lying when he denied responsibility for Ann's disappearance.

Oakley was convicted of attacking a 13-year-old girl – a police officer’s daughter - during which the girl was stabbed. He was convicted of attempted rape and burglary and sentenced to 50 years in prison. Police questioned Oakley about Ann's disappearance but couldn’t amass enough evidence to charge him.

Ann Gotlib vanished in 1983. Her bicycle was found leaning against a wall of the Bacon’s department store at Bashford Manor Mall.

In a letter to a Courier Journal reporter, Oakley insisted he was innocent in Ann’s disappearance. “I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANN GOTLIB IN MY LIFE,” he wrote. He added that he had "no reason to lie about this matter because I am dealing with terminal lung cancer which has already metastasized.”

Oakley died in October 2002, three months after he was released from prison on a medical parole.

But in 2008, 25 years after Ann disappeared, the Louisville Metro Police Department, into which the county department had been merged, announced that Oakley was their man. Officials cited new evidence including a statement from a former cellmate who said he had confessed. A polygraph showed the ex-cellmate was being truthful.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Stengel said he thought police had gotten it right and closed the case. But he denied Anatoly and Ludmilla Gotlib’s request to charge Oakley posthumously because he couldn’t defend himself.

After Bechtel, Anatoly Gotlib worked in a variety of engineering roles, including as an environmental engineer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Jewish Community Center and The Temple.

A family friend said Gotlib and his wife didn’t talk about Ann anymore, and Rabbi David Ariel-Joel declined to discuss how they dealt with their daughter’s loss, saying they were very private.

They moved from their apartment after Ann disappeared, but In an interview in 1993, they said they kept the same phone number, just in case Ann tried to call.

They also said they didn’t do anything special to mark her birthdays each May 5, other than to count the years.

Reporter Andrew Wolfson can be reached at (502) 396-5853 or awolfson@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Anatoly Gotlib, whose daughter Ann disappeared in Louisville, dies