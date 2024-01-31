Being newly engaged, my fiancé, Nick and I are asked repeatedly, “When’s the big day?!” Our emphatic answer: “We have NO idea”!

The idea of planning a wedding is overwhelming. With a multitude of options — a large traditional wedding, an intimate micro wedding, tropical island destination or a spontaneous elopement to the South of France —the decision fatigue is real.

But what ‘I Do’ know (see what I did there?) is there is an abundance of inspiration in our annual Wedding Issue. Whether you, too, are newly engaged, or you are celebrating a golden anniversary, you will be moved by all the love on these pages. And that ‘love’ comes in many forms: food, pets, style, art … whatever your heart desires.

Get to know newly married local couples in our Real Wedding feature. I found inspiration in poring over their photo galleries, and I think you will too.

TALK Greenville editor Ann Ricker

Can you guess the country’s No. 2 wedding destination? Obviously, Las Vegas is No.1, but who knew that Sevier County, Tennessee comes in second? Contributor Chris Worthy did and shares in her piece, “’I do’ with a mountain view” the plentiful options for a Tennessee mountain wedding with a little history sprinkled in.

I would be remiss not to mention February is American Heart Month. Chris Worthy speaks to Angelica Soberon-Cassar, Director of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville, who shares her personal experience, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the warning signs of heart attack and stroke. After all, taking care of yourself and listening to your body is the biggest act of love.

We are feeling the love over here and hope you feel it too. Meanwhile, I need to start planning—I may not have our big day mapped out—but what I can tell you is, it will be authentic and truly us.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: From Ann: Love is all around, and comes in many forms