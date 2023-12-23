Ann Rachlin, music educator who inspired children with a love of classical music – obituary

Ann Rachlin, who has died aged 90, gave up being a secretary to become a musical storyteller, inspiring children of all backgrounds with a love of classical music.

It began after she moved to London from Leeds following her divorce from her first husband. She loved music and wanted to go to concerts but, with no childminder, had to take her three children too. To interest them, she told them stories about the composers and the music, and noticed that they seemed to get much more out of the concerts as a result.

In 1965 she took her small son to an interview at a prep school. When she mentioned telling her children stories when she took them to concerts, she was invited to teach music at the school. She soon decided to branch out on her own and founded “Fun with Music” classes, after-school sessions that she held three times a week, initially at her home and later in a church hall in St John’s Wood.

There, to the accompaniment of music, she would serve her youthful students home-prepared food, give them colouring books to colour in and tell them stories about the music and composers from her magic story-telling chair. “I think the children regard me as a very good friend, slightly nutty, slightly crazy. It’s a party atmosphere,” she told an interviewer.

Her stories contained such homely or amusing details as Beethoven’s love of noodles and Haydn’s expulsion from the choir for snipping off the ponytail of the boy in front. “I teach them that grown-ups sometimes are inhibited about listening to music – that if a composer has written funny music it’s good to laugh, and if it’s sad, then cry. If any of the children cry when Mimi dies at the end of La bohème, I tell them I’m really proud of them. They’re doing just what Puccini wants them to do.”

She began with three children, but news spread by word of mouth and by the early 1990s she had 300 three-to nine-year-olds enrolled and a waiting list several years long. Actors such as Peter O’Toole and Bob Hoskins, whose children attended, were roped in as guest speakers, and she took the children on trips on the Thames to listen to Handel’s Water Music and country picnics to listen to Beethoven’s Pastoral symphony.

Among her pupils were the young Princes William and Harry, who studied with Ann Rachlin for four years in the 1980s. She included a segment on ceremonial music, because “I was teaching the future king the music to which he would be crowned.”

One of her books on the childhoods of famous composers

She went on to tell her stories at youth concerts around the world. She also made a series of recordings, narrating stories to the music of different composers, and published picture books on the childhoods of famous composers which were translated into 17 languages.

In 1976 Ann Rachlin founded the Beethoven Fund for Deaf Children, dedicated to providing specially designed musical equipment to schools for the deaf in the UK. Dame Evelyn Glennie, the virtuoso percussionist, who was deaf from the age of eight, has credited Ann Rachlin as being instrumental in her “big break” when she travelled from Scotland with her school percussion group to perform at the Albert Hall.

Ann Rachlin in 1983 - Popperfoto via Getty Images

Sybille Ann Lyttleton was born in Leeds on July 23 1933 to a Welsh businessman father and a mother of Polish-Lithuanian descent. As a pupil at Allerton High School she learnt piano with Fanny Waterman, and while boarding at Overstone College, Northampton, was taught piano by Valley Lasker, a protegée of Gustav Holst.

After finishing school in Paris, she took a course at Yorkshire Ladies’ Secretarial College. After her children were born, she took A-levels in French, Italian and Spanish by correspondence course.

In 1952 she married Neville Ziff, a shoe company director. The marriage was dissolved in 1964 and in 1967 she married the American pianist and conductor Ezra Rachlin, 18 years her senior.

After a few years in America, they settled in London, where in 1986 she was engaged by the London Symphony Orchestra to perform a series of children’s concerts entitled Funtasia at the Barbican, with the LSO conducted by her husband. The same year she was appointed MBE for her services to music and deaf children.

Ezra Rachlin died in 1995, and a year later, at a concert in his memory, Ann was asked by Michael Aspel to appear on This Is Your Life. Those paying tribute to her work included Robert Runcie, Rabbi Hugo Gryn, Yehudi Menuhin and Sir Georg Solti. In 2000 pupils past and present honoured her with a party at the Royal Opera House.

One of Ann Rachlin's recordings

In 2010 she was invited to take up a fellowship at Grey College, Durham University, and in 2013 she donated her husband’s archive to the college.

In 1978, by chance, Ann Rachlin acquired the colourful memoirs of Edith Craig, a costume-designer, costume-maker and fencing expert and the daughter of the Victorian actress Dame Ellen Terry. She became an authority on both women and in 2011 she published the edited memoirs as Edy Was a Lady.

In October 2022, to raise money for a children’s hospital in Lviv, she organised “Ukraine Reborn”, a concert of words and music at St Thomas’s Church, Winchelsea, with the cellist Raphael Wallfisch and with her former pupils, the actor siblings Freddie and Emilia Fox, as narrators.

Ann Rachlin is survived by a son and daughter from her first marriage. Another daughter died last year.

Ann Rachlin born July 23 1933, died November 20 2023

