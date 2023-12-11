Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell died on her youngest daughter’s birthday. What to know about her kids

Reality television star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell died Dec. 9 at the age of 29 after battling adrenal cancer, the same day her youngest daughter, Kylee, turned 8 years old.

A representative for Cardwell’s mother, “Mama June” Shannon, confirmed Cardwell’s death in a statement to TODAY.com.

“Our hearts are broken, Anna Marie Cardwell is no longer with us,” the statement said. “Anna passed at 11:12pm last night at her mother, June Shannon’s home in Milledgeville GA with her girls, all her sisters, her husband and close family at her side. Anna gave one heck of a fight for 10 months against the cancer.”

The statement continued, “Sadly, Anna passed away on her youngest daughter, Kylee’s birthday. We ask for prayers for the family during this difficult time as they try to process this great loss and make arrangements.”

The statement also referred to Eldridge Toney, Cardwell’s longtime love, as her husband.

Cardwell appeared with her family on the TLC series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and spinoff shows like “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” where she opened up about raising her two young daughters: Kaitlyn, now 11, and Kylee.

Shannon first shared the news of her eldest daughter’s death on Instagram Dec. 10. She uploaded a family photo that included daughters Cardwell, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.”

Shannon had periodically updated fans about her daughter’s health since she spoke about her cancer diagnosis in May.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Shannon revealed Cardwell had a “very rare and very aggressive” cancer that had spread to her liver, spleen and lungs. She also shared that granddaughters Kaitlyn and Kylee were aware that Cardwell was sick.

A few weeks after Shannon confirmed Cardwell's cancer diagnosis, the mom of two posted about being a “proud mama” on Facebook.

“I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader,” she wrote May 23, beside photos and videos from what appeared to be Kylee’s school recital. “Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Throughout the years, Cardwell frequently gushed about her daughters on social media and celebrated their accomplishments.

Read on to learn more about Cardwell’s two daughters.

Kaitlyn

At the start of last year, Cardwell shared a video of her with her children and Toney.

“So happy I get (to) love my babies and Eldridge another year so happy and grateful,” she wrote. The clip included snaps of her and Kaitlyn taking selfies using silly filters

In July 2022, Cardwell wished her oldest daughter a happy birthday on Instagram with a cute slideshow of throwback photos and recent pictures.

“Y’all help me wish this crazy and silly and smart girl a happy 10th bday,” she began in the caption. She added that she couldn’t believe her daughter was already in double digits.

Cardwell praised Kaitlyn for being her “smartest and sassiest little girl.”

She concluded, “I’m telling y’all she is 10 going (on) 20 but I love her so much.”

Kylee

For her birthday tribute to Kylee in December 2021, Cardwell uploaded a series of adorable photos to Instagram and described her youngest daughter as “nothing but personality and craziness.”

The proud mom also said Kylee inherited her sweetness from her.

Cardwell also shared photos from a special mother-daughter day they shared in April 2022. “Days like this make me wish I didn’t work every Saturday 😫,” she wrote beside photos of Kylee enjoying a day of boating and fishing.

The reality television star reflected on her daughter getting older in a May 2022 post. She uploaded a photo from what seemed to be Kylee’s kindergarten graduation and said, “Y’all I got a first grader 🥺😭😩I am so proud of my baby for going to first grade.”

“She is so smart,” she added. “Excuse me while I go cry because I am getting old 😢.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com