Anna Faris supported by fans after Chris Pratt’s ‘gross’ post praising wife for giving him ‘healthy daughter’

Anna Faris is being supported after a controversial Instagram post by her ex-husband Chris Pratt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a post dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares a 14-month-old daughter named Lyla.

In the post, Pratt, 42, said he was grateful to Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.

However, many felt that the post was insensitive to Faris, 44, and their son Jack, who is nine.

Jack was born prematurely, with Faris previously saying that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU.

According to People, Jack was born with severe brain bleeding.

While Pratt has been criticised for the post, many are sending their support to Faris.

“This is literally so gross,” one person wrote, adding: “It reads like ‘my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.’ Anna and Jack deserve so much better.”

Amid the furore, one fan added: “Let’s focus on praising HER than paying him any attention. She is a comedic GODDESS.”

Anna Faris is being supported after Chris Pratt’s ‘gross’ Instagram post (Getty Images)

Addressing the criticism of Pratt, another commented: “May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us.”

“Anna Faris really won in the end though. so happy for her,” one fan wrote, sharing a photo of the House Bunny star with Jack and her new husband, the cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Anna Faris has range, talent, charisma and genuine charm.



Chris Pratt plays the same generic Great Value vanilla character in all of his roles.



Anna Faris is a queen. pic.twitter.com/dgddiVEKN9 — Oscar Tafolla (@OscarTafollaLPZ) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/5kStgsKK8I — Dave Grohl Enthusiast 🎄 (@tomspettys) November 4, 2021

Don't worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt.



Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack. pic.twitter.com/Qz9F55JMIs — HokieCarrie (@HokieCarrie) November 4, 2021

Faris was married to Pratt from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017. Their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt with their son, Jack, in 2017 (Getty Images for Disney)

The pair first met while playing a couple in the comedy film Take Me Home Tonight, which was released in 2011.

In May 2021, Faris said in a podcast that she “ignored the warning signs” in her relationship with Pratt while reflecting on their split.

“At some point, I realised there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she said.

