Anna Haecherl named news director of the St. Cloud Times

Times staff report
·2 min read

A current St. Cloud Times newsroom manager, Anna Haecherl, will step into the role of news director effective Thursday.

Haecherl started as a business reporter for the Times in 2018 and has spent the past three years on the Times' management team as an editor and content coach, supporting reporters and ensuring accurate and timely news coverage.

"I'm excited that I get to keep telling stories: telling the stories of our community, Central Minnesota, St. Cloud − the stories that matter," Haecherl said.

Haecherl succeeds Lisa Schwarz, who worked nearly 20 years at the Times and is moving to a new role as director of development and communications for the Minnesota Newspaper Association and Minnesota News Media Institute.

Before coming to the Times, Haecherl worked as a public relations staffer and copywriter and content manager for a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, marketing agency and, before that, as a reporter for the Marshall Independent. She also spent three and a half years writing marketing and technical content for a healthcare software company in Marshall.

"Anna understands community journalism. (She) has done other things in her professional life and came back to it out of her commitment to the mission," Schwarz said. "I think that speaks very well to her ability to serve Central Minnesota."

The transition in leadership will also see business reporter Sarah Kocher join the management team by moving into a hybrid position. She will continue to cover business news in the St. Cloud area, but will also assist the reporting team as a content coach. Kocher has worked for the Times for almost three years.

"I'm so excited to work even more closely with the talented reporters in our newsroom," Kocher said. "I think the Times has established a strong track record of solid reporting, and I'm thrilled about any part I can play in helping maintain that trajectory for the community."

Dave Schwarz will continue in his role as hybrid photographer and sports content coach. He has been with the Times for 19 years and held several leadership roles through that time and for other newspapers in the past.

Haecherl said she's focused on maintaining the trust community members feel for their hometown newspaper and ensuring that everyone in the community is involved and represented in Times coverage.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: SC Times leadership team member Anna Haecherl to be news director

