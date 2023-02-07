Anna Kendrick says having the top USA TODAY Ad Meter commercial 'made me really happy'

Associated Press

The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year. In order to get as much as a return on investment for those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to get the most publicity for their spots.