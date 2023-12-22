Anna Maria’s iconic Rod & Reel Pier has a new owner for first time in over 20 years

Mario Schoenfelder, owner of the Rod & Reel Pier since 1999, has sold the business to Oli Lemke, a brewer and restaurant owner in Berlin, Germany.

In an email to the Bradenton Herald, Lemke said he plans no changes to the iconic restaurant at 875 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria.

“Like everybody else, I love the place as it is! Besides, having been in the restaurant business for 25 years now, I know that nothing beats the appeal of a long-established authentic restaurant that has earned its reputation over decades. That being said, anyone would be crazy to change things on the pier,” Lemke said.

“The former owner’s son-in-law told me about the pier about 10 years ago, standing at the sidelines watching our kids play sports. Next time my family and myself were in Florida for summer vacation, we dropped by, had great food, a great view and just fell in love with the R&R pier. A couple of years later, the former owner, due to age wanted to sell, so one thing led to another and here we are,” Lemke said.

Lemke owns Brauhaus Lemke, a microbrewery, and several restaurants in Berlin.

“I believe that in a world where things are changing faster and faster and one new thing follows the next, it is very important to preserve those beautiful familiar things that we have all grown to love, especially when they are as unique as the R&R Pier. If I can make a small contribution to this, my job will have been worthwhile,” he said.

The Rod & Reel web page describes the restaurant as a “little bit of Old Florida serving traditional fare, local favorites and famous fish specials since 1947.”

A two-story restaurant sits at the end of the pier, facing out to the Gulf of Mexico.

Seating is available inside and out. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. For a small fee, guests can fish right off its dock and walkways.

What to know

Name: The Rod & Reel Pier

Address: 875 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Online: http://www.rodreelpier.com/

Phone: 941-778-1885