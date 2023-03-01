Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra

FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature Netrebko “due to public concerns.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Associated Press
Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.”

Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih.

The orchestra said in a statement Tuesday that ticket buyers will be offered refunds.

Netrebko, a 51-year-old who was born in Russia and lives in Vienna, was among classical music's top draws until last year, when New York's Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He schedule lists upcoming concerts in Hong Kong on March 9 and 11, and at Tokyo on March 15. She is scheduled to open the 100th anniversary season of Italy's Arena de Verona on June 16 in the title role of Verdi's “Aida” with Eyvazov, as Rademes.

An email sent to Netrebko's agent seeking comment was not immediately returned.

