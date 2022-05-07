Anna Sorokin slams Jada Pinkett Smith and 'Red Table Talk' for having 'Karen-in-chief' Rachel Williams appear on an upcoming episode

Anna Sorokin at her criminal trial in 2019. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Anna Sorokin criticized "Red Table Talk" for featuring Rachel Williams on an upcoming episode.

The "Soho scammer" referred to her ex-friend Williams as "Karen-in-chief" and a "trauma porn star."

Sorokin also took aim at the episode's apparent theme of healing from past trauma.

Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) slammed "Red Table Talk" and its host Jada Pinkett Smith for featuring Sorokin's ex-friend Rachel Williams on an upcoming episode.

The notorious scammer, who was recently the focus of Netflix's hit series "Inventing Anna," took to her Instagram stories to criticize the talk show and its guests.

"@jadapinkettsmith is having trauma-porn star Rachel 'Karen-in-chief' on the upcoming trauma & healing episode [of] her @redtabletalk," Sorokin wrote, according to a tweet from Insider's Jacob Shamsian.

"Just making sure she doesn't forget to invite @chrisrock," Sorokin added.

The comment about Rock — who was on the receiving end of a now-infamous slap from Pinkett Smith's husband Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars earlier this year — was apparently in reference to the theme of the upcoming episode featuring Williams, which will reportedly focus on trauma and healing.

Representatives for Red Table Talk didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

This isn't the first time Sorokin and Williams have sparred on social media. In February, Sorokin slammed Williams' comments about Shonda Rhimes' "Inventing Anna."

In a lengthy seven-part statement shared to her Instagram stories, Sorokin accused Williams of "shamelessly" exploiting their past friendship and even called her a "Karen."

"I've been silent about this for years. However, over [the] past two weeks watching Rachel stubbornly refuse to move on from her contrived trauma, ever brazen and unchecked, while going on every show that will have her, I thought- now I have to. And if I have to I will," Sorokin wrote, according to Newsweek.

Sorokin first rose to fame in 2018, after articles were published by New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, and the New York Post about her attempts to con financial institutions out of money by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.

In the New York magazine article by journalist Jessica Pressler, which went on to inspire the Netflix series, Williams was revealed to have been a close friend of Sorokin's, before an ill-fated trip to Morocco caused a rift between the two. As is depicted on the show, after Sorokin's credit card failed on the trip, Williams was forced to cover the entire $62,000 bill herself, and Sorokin never made good on her promises to repay Williams.

Williams ultimately went to the police and helped set up a sting operation where Sorokin was arrested in Los Angeles. A jury convicted Sorokin on charges of theft, larceny, and attempted theft and larceny in May 2019, though the jury acquitted Sorokin of the prosecutors' charge alleging she stole from Williams.

The "fake heiress" was released from a New York jail in February 2021 after serving about three-and-a-half years in prison. Sorokin is now in ICE custody due to immigration issues. She shared her thoughts about the Netflix show as well as her experience behind bars in a February essay for Insider.

