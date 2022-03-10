Anna Sorokin has watched parts of 'Inventing Anna.' She has thoughts.

Anna Sorokin has seen parts of the Netflix series inspired by her antics, and thinks the fictional version of her is more "brazen" than the real her.

"I think I’m more self aware of the way I come across, not all of the time, but I just don’t think that I’m so brazen and shameless," Sorokin told New York Times reporter Emily Palmer after the two screened portions of "Inventing Anna" together over video chat.

"I don’t think like I order people around as much," Sorokin said, giggling.

Palmer reported that Sorokin laughed through most scenes of the series.

Sorokin served about four years in prison after she was found guilty of swindling and attempting to swindle banks and hotels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors said Sorokin convinced friends and businesses to give her money to fund her lavish lifestyle by falsely claiming that she was a German heiress names Anna Delvey and had a fortune of more than $60 million overseas.

Sorokin was released from prison on parole last year, but after six weeks of relative freedom, she was taken into federal custody for overstaying her visa.

She was paid $320,000 by Netflix for her story, which was popularized by The Cut article "Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It."

Shonda Rhimes' "Inventing Anna" premiered last month, renewing interest in the case. Sorokin consulted on the series.

"Like I personally moved on a very long time ago and I’m absolutely not in the same place, but I’m also being affected by the way the world sees me and by what people think of me," Sorokin told Palmer in her ambiguous accent.

"When I imagined the show being out, I thought I’d be out, but I’m still in jail so I cannot really say that I’ve moved on. I did and I did not, like I did move on in some aspects but in some others, I’m still in the same place," she said.