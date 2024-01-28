Anna Spearman celebrates 105th birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Celebrations are taking place this weekend to celebrate the 105th birthday of Anna Lee Spearman.

She was born in Little Rock before moving to Niagara Falls at the age of 17, where she met her husband Samuel Spearman.

They moved to Buffalo, New York and Mrs. Spearman gave birth to twins, a boy and girl, now she has three grandchildren.

Batesville World War II veteran celebrates turning 100 years old

Spearman gives some of the credit for her longevity to her positive attitude when it comes to work.

“Then you could get a job easily, you survived, I survived 105,” Spearman said.

Mrs. Spearman moved back to Little Rock and is a member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church at 17th and State Street.

On Sunday, more friends and family will be having a celebration for her on zoom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.