Annalena Baerbock named as Green candidate to succeed Angela Merkel

As Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) continue to feud over who will lead them into September’s elections, the rival Green Party on Monday named the woman who may beat them to the chancellery.

Annalena Baerbock, a 40-year-old career politician and former competitive trampolinist, has a genuine chance of becoming Germany’s first ever Green chancellor. The party is currently second in the polls.

“Germany needs a fresh start,” Ms Baerbock told a press conference to announce her candidacy. “With the Greens there will be a different style of politics, working together and not against each other.”

She beat Robert Habeck, a 51-year-old former academic and her fellow party leader, to the candidacy after the two leaders honoured a pledge to resolve the issue amicably behind closed doors and announced their decision together.

“We both wanted it, but only one can do it in the end,” Mr Habeck said, describing Ms Baerbock as “a combative, focused, strong-willed woman who knows exactly what she wants and who is passionate about promoting the green agenda.”

The contrast with the vicious infighting currently gripping Mrs Merkel’s party could not be more striking. Armin Laschet, the CDU leader, and Markus Söder, leader of its Bavarian sister party, have put themselves forward as chancellor candidate and both are refusing to back down.

After failing to meet a Friday deadline to resolve the impasse, both men travelled to Berlin for late night talks on Sunday that ended without agreement.

The continuing uncertainty just five months before the elections has damaged the CDU's reputation for quiet and ruthless efficiency and allowed the Greens, once notorious for their own infighting, a head start in the campaign. As one seasoned German observer put it: “It is the Greens who now look like the natural party of power”.

They are currently second in the polls on 23 per cent. The CDU still leads on 27 per cent but it is haemorrhaging support and has lost 10 points in January. A lot can happen between now and September but as things stand the Greens have a real chance of leading a rival coalition to power.

The more charismatic Mr Habeck was long seen as the frontrunner to secure the candidacy for the party but a series of gaffes saw him fall behind in the final stages as Ms Baerbock surged ahead of him in the opinion polls, particularly among Green voters, who favour her by 52 per cent to 26 per cent for Mr Habeck.

She also received a boost from the Greens’ desire to be the only major party to put forward a woman as candidate for chancellor this year. Two men in their 50s are vying to lead the CDU campaign, while a third, Olaf Scholz, has already been named as the candidate for the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD).

“If we have two equally good candidates, it cannot be that the Greens prefer the man,” a party insider told Bild newspaper.

With two young children, Ms Baerbock is also seen by the party as a standard bearer for working mothers.

“Mothers must be able to do any job in this country,” she has said