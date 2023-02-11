Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) latest 8.8% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutional investors saw their holdings value drop by 8.8% last week. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 14% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. Hence, if weakness in Annaly Capital Management's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Annaly Capital Management, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Annaly Capital Management

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Annaly Capital Management?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Annaly Capital Management. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Annaly Capital Management's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Annaly Capital Management. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.8% of common stock, and Allspring Global Investments, LLC holds about 3.1% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Annaly Capital Management

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$31m of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Annaly Capital Management. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Annaly Capital Management better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Annaly Capital Management (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • With 71% ownership, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) boasts of strong institutional backing

    Every investor in Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that...

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Participants on this morning's call include David Finkelstein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer; Serena Wolfe, chief financial officer; Mike Fania, deputy chief investment officer and head of residential credit; and Ken Adler, head of mortgage servicing rights. Thank you, Sean.

  • This New Technology Could Destroy 1 of Verizon's Biggest Advantages

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has, by far, the most loyal customers among the big three wireless carriers, but that could soon change. Research compiled by Evercore ISI analysts found Verizon's net loyalty intent remains significantly elevated over rivals T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and AT&T (NYSE: T). Verizon's customers remain loyal even after it pushed through a price increase last summer, and its network advantage has disappeared in the 5G era.

  • National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) shareholders have earned a 8.7% CAGR over the last five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to...

  • 3 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks

    Monthly dividend payers provide a variety of advantages over quarterly payouts. Let's check out three REITs.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks To Buy for the Long Term

    For the 2022 fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31), the Tex-Mex restaurant chain posted revenue of $2.2 billion (up 11.2% year over year) and diluted earnings per share of $8.02 (up 71%). What really stood out about Chipotle's quarter was how much operating leverage the company has, spreading its fixed costs over a rising sales base to boost profits. The restaurant-level operating margin was 24% in Q4, up from 20.2% in the year-earlier period.

  • Craig Jones: Islam Makhachev good at holding people down, ‘but I don’t think he has good submissions’

    Craig Jones isn't sold on Islam Makhachev's grappling ahead of his UFC 284 title fight with training partner Alexander Volkanovski.

  • Spirit Realty Capital REIT Up To New 6-Month High

    Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is trending upward so strongly that it hit a new six-month high earlier this week. The Dallas-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operates a portfolio of more than 2,100 properties with 55 million square feet in 49 states. Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 805% in 2022, and its FFO over the past five years shows a gain of 35%. Nonetheless, in January 2023, analysts at Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty from Outperform to Market Perform, per

  • ONE Gas' (NYSE:OGS) investors will be pleased with their decent 37% return over the last five years

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd...

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • 1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today, and Tenable is among the industry leaders.

  • 2 Solid Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    In 2022, the S&P 500 had one of its worst years in history, falling 19.4% as recession fears rippled through Wall Street. That sharp decline in the broader market makes a strong case for dividend-paying index funds, especially for investors looking to minimize volatility in their portfolios.

  • JPMorgan’s Best Performing 15 Stock Picks for 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at JPMorgan’s top performing 15 stock picks for 2023. For more top stock picks, head on over to JPMorgan’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. As we settle into 2023, market watchers are trying to balance optimism with cautiousness. After all, 2022 was an absolute bloodbath especially […]

  • Kroger Makes a Big Move in its Battle With Walmart, Costco, and Target

    Kroger opens a new facility in a key market to deliver groceries as the company takes on its competitors.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • This Stock Could Soar in the Next Bull Market

    Bull and bear markets exercise their influence to raise and lower share prices. January ended up being a solid month for many technology and growth stocks, a sign that the headwinds of this current bear market might finally be easing to allow for the next market cycle upward. When that time comes, enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) might just be among the stocks leading the pack.

  • Coinbase Warned of an SEC Crackdown. News on Kraken Indicates It Was Right.

    On Thursday, the crypto trading company Kraken agreed to end staking and pay a $30 million fine to the regulator.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The release of the latest version of ChatGPT brought a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Justin Pope (Microsoft): Artificial intelligence is the latest rage on Wall Street; Microsoft recently announced a multiyear and multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the company that developed the AI-powered headline-making chatbot ChatGPT.

  • 5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

    Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs. While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off fro

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]