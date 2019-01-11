Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.94, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day.

This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2019. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.68%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

