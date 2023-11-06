Will Annapolis act to better secure our county circuit court? Voice your support Monday

Each side in a debate has points to be made for their case.

In a court of law, it's often up to a judge to make the call on which side has the most valid points.

Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge Andrew "Drew" Wilkinson was murdered for doing exactly that, according to county Sheriff Brian Albert.

Wilkinson was gunned down in his driveway north of Hagerstown the night of Oct. 19, hours after he ruled in the divorce case of Pedro Argote that Argote's children should be in the custody of their mother.

Authorities say Argote was the gunman, and his actions proved Wilkinson made the right ruling, it would seem.

Argote's body was found a few days later in a wooded area near Williamsport, meaning we'll never get the chance to see evidence presented in court detailing his alleged motive or how he tracked Wilkinson to his home.

But let's take a look at the Washington County Circuit Court building, where Wilkinson worked. It's not exactly the model of safety and security for judges, clerks and other officers of the court, let alone anyone who might be sitting in the gallery of a courtroom.

Sure, there are plenty of bailiffs and deputies standing guard, and there are metal detectors everyone must pass through.

But there are no back passageways for the judges or the accused to walk down. They pass each other in the hallway, along with jurors and visitors. And when the accused are brought into the courtroom, security has to stand close by because the defendant has to walk within feet of those seated in the gallery.

There are also issues with parking security, the size of courtrooms and, while not a security issue, I've heard from our court reporters over the years that the HVAC system must have been installed around the time Confederate Gen. John McCausland held Hagerstown for ransom.

There's been talk between court leadership and the Washington County Commissioners about solving some of these problems, either through renovation, expansion or a new building entirely.

But that takes time and money. It might also take a little help from Annapolis.

The day after Wilkinson's murder, I had the chance to interview state Sen. Paul Corderman, R-Washington/Frederick. I asked whether he thought there would be legislation introduced during the General Assembly this spring to address court security.

Corderman, whose own father was a judge and the victim of targeted violence because of his job, said he thinks Wilkinson's case will be part of a larger, ongoing conversation about safety and security in Maryland's public buildings.

On Monday, Corderman and the rest of Washington County's delegation to the General Assembly will have it's annual marathon day meeting with organizations, boards and municipal governments to talk about priorities for 2024 in Annapolis. Those meetings will include the county commissioners and probably members of the county's legal system.

For average Joe and Jen Citizen, the delegation will host a public forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in rooms 211-213 of the Career Programs Building at Hagerstown Community College to hear priorities for the session.

Here's hoping that, somewhere in those meetings and discussions, Judge Wilkinson is remembered and our leaders resolve to fight for improved safety of our public buildings.

This is a debate where one side is clearly right.

Joseph Deinlein is executive editor of The Herald-Mail. Email him at jdeinlein@herald-mail.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Judge Wilkinson's murder a reminder circuit court needs upgrade