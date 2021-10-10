Annapolis-based U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, both based in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to court documents.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges.

A court filing indicates Jonathan Toebbe sent a package to a foreign government, which was not named, containing a sample of restricted data. Federal Bureau of Investigation officials received the package and began communicating with Toebbe, posing as officials from the foreign government.

After months of discussions, Toebbe agreed to provide data in exchange for thousands of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency. With his wife, Toebbe drove June 8 to a location in West Virginia to drop off an data card, wedged in a peanut butter sandwich, containing restricted material, which cannot be shared under the federal Atomic Energy Act.

The pair allegedly returned to West Virginia twice, including Saturday, to drop off SD cards.

Toebbe held a top secret clearance and was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also known as Naval Reactors.

In addition to the arrest in West Virginia, FBI agents were at the Toebbes’ home in the Hillsmere Estates neighborhood of Annapolis on Saturday, FBI spokeswoman Samantha Shero said.

The Toebbes are due to appear Tuesday in court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to online court records.

Messages left Saturday at two phone numbers listed in Jonathan Toebbe’s name were not returned.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.

