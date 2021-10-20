Annapolis couple plead not guilty to espionage charges; detention hearing for wife is underway
An Annapolis couple pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage related to the selling nuclear of secrets to who they thought were agents of a foreign country.
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, who were arrested Oct. 8, were formally indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court of West Virginia.
Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday, with Jonathan Toebbe waiving his right to a detention hearing.
A detention hearing for Diana Toebbe is underway, with an FBI special agent on the witness stand outlining the investigation.
This article will be updated.