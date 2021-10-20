Annapolis couple plead not guilty to espionage charges; detention hearing for wife is underway

Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun

An Annapolis couple pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage related to the selling nuclear of secrets to who they thought were agents of a foreign country.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, who were arrested Oct. 8, were formally indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court of West Virginia.

Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday, with Jonathan Toebbe waiving his right to a detention hearing.

A detention hearing for Diana Toebbe is underway, with an FBI special agent on the witness stand outlining the investigation.

This article will be updated.

