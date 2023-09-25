Annapolis deals with effects from Tropical Storm Ophelia
Annapolis deals with effects from Tropical Storm Ophelia
Annapolis deals with effects from Tropical Storm Ophelia
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
"If you wanna glow up, go get a girlfriend or if you have a girlfriend, go thank her." The post Is the ‘girlfriend effect’ real? Girlfriends are sharing how they transformed their boyfriends’ style: ‘Oh baby you changed his life’ appeared first on In The Know.
Prime Day may be weeks away, but some of the best tech deals are already live. Snag a rechargeable vacuum, fast charger blocks and more.
Here's everything we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus deals to shop now.
How soon before Drew Barrymore and "Dancing With the Stars" come back? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
Nearly 124,000 shoppers are happily snoozing on this breathable bedding — you'll get four pillowcases per pack!
For those who prefer their off-roading after sunset or before dawn, the AutoSaver88 50-inch Curved LED Light Bar is a standout deal at just $91.20
Score fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Repair advocacy website iFixit tore down the iPhone 15 Pro Max and discovered a mixed bag of repairability.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
A deal would put an end to some of the uncertainty media stocks have been facing amid Hollywood's double strike.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
More than 238,000 fans of the No. 1 bestseller can't be wrong!
Grab the 'buds 7,000+ five-star fans love for over 40% off: 'These things rock!'