Annapolis mass shooting suspect Charles Robert Smith facing hate crime charges

Charles Robert Smith, a military veteran arrested last month for fatally shooting three people in Annapolis amid a parking dispute, is now facing first-degree murder and hate crime charges.

Smith, a white man, was hit with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of race/religious crime resulting in death, attempted murder charges and a slew of gun-related charges, police announced Monday.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Mario Antonio Mireles, Mario’s father, 55-year-old Nicholas Mireles and 25-year-old Christian Marlon Segovia outside an Annapolis home last month. All three of the victims were Latino, police said.

According to charging documents, Mario Mireles was hosting a party on June 11, but left at one point to settle a parking dispute unfolding at a neighboring home. Smith’s mother had called the city and complained about a vehicle blocking her driveway, the documents said.

The subsequent argument quickly turned violent. Smith allegedly pulled out a gun, and shot both Mario Mireles and Segovia. When some of the other party guests came outside, Smith ran inside his house, retrieved a rifle and then allegedly fired shots through a window at those trying to help the victims, including Nicolas Mireles.

Another three people, Rosalina Segovia, Paul Johnson and Enner Canales-Hernandez, were also wounded in the violence, according to authorities.

Smith surrendered to police without incident after the shooting, and allegedly claimed he opened fire because a gunshot was fired at his house. He faces up to life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

According to police, the Smith and Mireles families have had a number of disputes over the years, at one point going to court for help. In September 2016, Mario Mireles sought a peace order petition, alleging Shirley Smith has harassed him and their neighbors since he was a child. He accused her of directing racial slurs at him and his family, as well as other neighbors who are Black.

With News Wire Services